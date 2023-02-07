2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2.

Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.

Darrell Mack, 33, was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release after he plead guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 13, 2022.

“The lengthy sentences handed down to these defendants send a clear message that drug dealing in our communities will not be tolerated. Georgians deserve to work, live and play in a safe environment. We will never stop protecting our neighborhoods from dangerous and illegal drugs,” GBI Director Michael Register said.

According to court documents, GBI agents worked with a confidential informant to investigate a Tifton methamphetamine supplier in May 2019. That informant made six controlled buys of methamphetamine between May and December 2019.

A search warrant was executed at Brian Foster’s residence in June 2019 where agents recovered methamphetamine and other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia along with a .40 caliber pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition and a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun. Foster later pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced.

Another search warrant was executed at Boggerty’s residence in December 2019 where agents found 107 grams of methamphetamine along with digital scales, baggies and other items associated with drug trafficking. Boggerty’s drug trafficking operation is being held responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Tifton community.

The following people have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced:

Tevin Parker, aka “Tay,” 28, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 26, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 262 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on Nov. 3, 2022

Courtney Taylor, 39, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 4, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release to be served concurrently to a sentence imposed in Tift County Superior Court and any sentence which may be imposed in Ben Hill County Superior Court for probation violation on Jan. 25

Brian Foster, aka “Joe,” aka “FOS,” 30, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 27, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 136 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on Dec. 30, 2022

Bradrick Boston aka “Big Baby,” 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to be served concurrently to a sentence imposed in Tift County Superior Court for probation violation on Nov. 3, 2022

Clenton Davis, 33, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to managing drug premises on Aug. 2, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Nov. 20, 2022

Keyuntran Taylor, 23, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26

Dmya Norris, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26

Dante Hille, 29, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on June 14, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Sept. 15, 2022

Vontesha Dixon, 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 4, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 19

Keilaysha Dixon, 23, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Sept. 22, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on Dec. 30, 2022

Jala Taylor, 24, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 27

The following people have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing:

Rafon Carithers, aka “Tweed,” 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 19, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine

Jehmeil Carmichael, 35, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine

McKevor Mulkey aka “Chevy,” 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on April 19, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine

Rishaun Richardson, 26, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Aug. 23, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine

Damarius Williams, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 18, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine

“Our fight against drug traffickers and this armed trafficking ring is yet another step in stemming the flow of meth into Tifton and Tift County. With the help of our community and our law enforcement allies, we will continue to make this a safer place to work and live,” Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said.

