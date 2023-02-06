Valdosta mentoring program to give away prizes to parents at elementary school dance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Fresh Koncepts is working with Valdosta Nissan to give away two vacation packages to parents at a Valentine’s Day dance.

The 8th Annual Father-Daughter/Mother-Son Valentine’s Dance will be at the W.G. Nunn Elementary School Gym on Feb. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fresh Koncepts is a local mentoring organization that provides ongoing in-school mentoring, incentives and rewards to students to boost their performance and reading levels.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.