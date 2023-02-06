Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

State Department switches to Calibri font

The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.
The State Department is now using Calibri font for all of its communications.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. State Department has changed its font style.

The agency is now using the Calibri font in all of its communications.

The State Department had been using Times New Roman since 2004.

The Internal Diversity and Disability Group recommended the Calibri font because they said it is simpler and easier to read, especially for those with dyslexia or aging eyes.

Calibri also offers a wider range of characters, so it works well in other languages.

Times New Roman has more flourishes, which can cause some visual recognition issues, especially on screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Police Department is searching for Peter Shlaan Richardson who was last seen on...
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
Chief of Police Giovannie Santos mourns the death of Officer Williams
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Two airplanes barely avert a collision at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.
Two planes nearly collided in Texas
Estonian Defense minister Hanno Pevkur talks about the impact the Leopard 2 tanks may have in...
Estonian defense minister: 'Time is critical for Ukrainians'
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,900
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York