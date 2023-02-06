No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man suffered a cut to his arm after he says he was attacked by a naked man with a sword, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 200 block of Telfair Street.

The victim who suffered “a large and deep laceration to the left forearm” told police he was checking an abandoned home that previously belonged to a friend of his when a naked man came out from the home and struck him with a sword, per an APD report.

The man with the sword told police that he was sleeping in the home when he was startled by a breaking noise from the window of the home. He then noticed a man outside the window where he says he put the sword out of the window as a “warning.”

APD was then told by the man that he was hit by the victim with a bat.

Blood was found on the sword, according to APD.

Both men were taken to a local hospital.

WALB found no record of either man being in the Dougherty County Jail and no arrests in the case have been announced.

