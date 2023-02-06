Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

No arrests made after nude sword attack in Albany

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man suffered a cut to his arm after he says he was attacked by a naked man with a sword, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 200 block of Telfair Street.

The victim who suffered “a large and deep laceration to the left forearm” told police he was checking an abandoned home that previously belonged to a friend of his when a naked man came out from the home and struck him with a sword, per an APD report.

The man with the sword told police that he was sleeping in the home when he was startled by a breaking noise from the window of the home. He then noticed a man outside the window where he says he put the sword out of the window as a “warning.”

APD was then told by the man that he was hit by the victim with a bat.

Blood was found on the sword, according to APD.

Both men were taken to a local hospital.

WALB found no record of either man being in the Dougherty County Jail and no arrests in the case have been announced.

Stay with WALB for updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Police Department is searching for Peter Shlaan Richardson who was last seen on...
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled
Chief of Police Giovannie Santos mourns the death of Officer Williams
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
Photo provided by Sheron Kendrick
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust
A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

Latest News

Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
W.G. Nunn will be hosting a Valentine's Day dance on Feb. 9.
Valdosta mentoring program to give away prizes to parents at elementary school dance
The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
Photo provided by Sheron Kendrick
Dawson man continues philanthropy to police despite low national trust