New Dollar General store opens in Albany

The new Albany Dollar General is located at 104 Lockett Station Road.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City.

The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Albany store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said.

Customers can also expect to find new stylish, on-trend décor and an expanded party preparation selection. The new store will also feature fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries and more.

The store plans to employ six to 10 people depending on the needs of the store. Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to commemorate the opening of the new Albany location.

