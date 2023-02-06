Ask the Expert
GA House members stand with Jewish member after antisemitic flyers found

‘It’s unsettling,’ state Rep. Esther Panitch said after ‘hate-filled’ flyers were found in several metro communities
GA HOUSE SHOWS SUPPORT
GA HOUSE SHOWS SUPPORT(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the Georgia legislature showed their support for state Rep. Esther Panitch (D-Sandy Springs) on Monday morning after three antisemitic flyers were left in her driveway.

According to officials, “hate-filled” flyers were found in several communities on Saturday in metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs and Dunwoody.

“It’s unsettling,” Panitch said, “to have the place that you’re supposed to feel the most at peace ... to have that place targeted by somebody whose goal is to destroy your people, I mean that’s your stated goal is to rid the world of Jews, it’s unsettling.”

Panitch is the only Jewish member of the Georgia General Assembly. She and state Rep. John Carson (R-Marietta) recently introduced a bill that provides an official state definition of antisemitism. If passed, it could trigger enhanced penalties under the state’s new hate crime law.

Law enforcement in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs are investigating the flyers.

Panitch, an attorney, is serving her first term in the state House. She has been involved in several high-profile cases over her legal career, including the 2010 shooting death of Rusty Sniederman by Hemy Neuman outside a Dunwoody daycare center. Panitch represented Ariela Neuman in her divorce from Hemy Neuman, who was convicted in 2016, a murder case that rocked Atlanta’s Jewish community.

