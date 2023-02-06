First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia will stay dry for the evening with little to no clouds around. Temperatures tonight will be cold with lows back to the low 40s. Sunny skies will be back on Monday with warmer highs in the 70s. By the middle of the week, clouds will join in with the warm temperatures. We stay dry for most of the mid-week, but chances will arrive during the late week. Showers and thunderstorms are back ahead of a cold front that enters the region Thursday. The front will not move out of the area until Friday leaving the chance for showers and storms to continue for another day. No signs of severe weather are expected at this time, but stay tuned for further updates. Temperatures will cool down from the 70s into the 60s and 50s as soon as Friday with lows back in the cold 30s and 40s for the next weekend.

