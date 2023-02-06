Ask the Expert
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta

Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the owners of the new Ellianos Coffee franchise in Valdosta.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta.

The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.

Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman are the franchisee owners for the new location.

“We are super excited to be able to open a new Ellianos location in the Valdosta community where we love to live,” Joyner and Fehlman said. “We want to bring the great taste of specialty coffee to the area.”

The menu will feature signature creations like the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Milan Mint Mocha or Tuscany Toffee Lattee. The shop also offers food items like hearty breakfast bowls with creamy grits, breakfast croissant sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels and cookies.

“We are looking forward to expanding in the Valdosta community and excited to see Beth and Mystie serve their customers with excellent service and great-tasting coffee. Ellianos is already loved by so many in the southern Georgia area, specifically in Valdosta, and we are confident we will gain even more loyal customers with this new location,” Ellianos Executive Director Mallory Pruitt said while commenting on the new store.

The drive-thru coffee chain has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

