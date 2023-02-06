Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City.

The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online by clicking here, or at Georgia’s Own Credit Union at the Albany Civic Center starting Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person and free for children ages 5 and under.

The Riley Anderson Band, Bo Dean and the Poachers and Thomas Merritt Band will be performing at the festival.

More performances will be added later on.

Vendors looking to participate in the festival can submit a form by contacting Katy Fleming at katy.fleming@oakviewgroup.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.