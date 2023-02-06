Create a unique Valentine’s Day card at the Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is allowing guests to create a unique Valentine’s Day card for a loved one ahead of the heart day.

The event will be held on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Valentine’s Day Open Studio.

The event is free and open to all ages, but donations to the mission of the AMA Teen Art Board will be accepted.

The Teen Art Board began monthly Student Art Studio Saturdays (SASS) in 2021 to help teens who have their school schedules and social lives drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to cope with the change.

“This is our usual Saturday for Student Art Studio, but our Teen Art Board wanted to expand it this month for the special Valentine’s Day Open Studio,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and public programming, said.

The free monthly art sessions are designed to give teens a place to create art with other teens in a safe space.

“They have more programs and events planned for this spring, including Improv Nite, where high school students can show their on-stage talents, and Night @ the Museum, which will be a teen artist spotlight exhibition and auction,” Vanoteghem said.

To register for the Valentine’s Open Studio, click here.

