South Georgia Well Represented On National Signing Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia has some of the most talented players on the gridiron and on day one of National signing day is a day student athletes decided between schools, while others just grateful to receive an offer to further their athletic careers and education. Here is a list of all the signees and their choices from February 1 - February 5.

*This Will Be Updated As More Information Is Received*

Colquitt County - Everett Green (Briar Cliff University), Cole Holmes (Thomas University), Keshaun Palmore (Savannah State University), Qway McCoy (University of Louisiana Monroe), Charlie Pace (Georgia State)

Valdosta - Ahmad Denson (Coffeyville), Jalen Whitehead (Clark Atlanta University), TJ Morrison (Reinhardt University), Nehemiah Dennis (Thomas University), Grayson Leavy (Valdosta State University), De’Andre Boykins (Fort Valley State)

Lowndes - Drew Marshall (Lane College), Andru Ray (Reinhardt College), Ronnie Davis (Thomas University), Elijah Colvin (Valdosta State)

Lee County - Kam Bell (Albany State), Dontae Tinson (Albany State), Jevell Fugerson (University of Buffalo), Kason Hooks (Army at West Point), Lake Wilson (Thomas University)

Thomas County Central - Quincy Clark (University of Pikeville), TJ Sanders (University of Pikeville), Dezmond Jones (Clark Atlanta), Tyler Floyd (Peru State), Javion Revels (Valdosta State University), Riley Frasu (Valdosta State University)

Tift - Tyler Parker (Wofford College)

Coffee - Antwain McDuffie (Highland), Billy Simpson (Greenville University), Brandon Reed (Highland), Mason Roberts (Valdosta State University), Dane Rish (Reinhardt), Jackson Banks (Mississippi Gulf Coast)

Bainbridge -

Westover - Kavon Johnson (Georgia Military College), Isaiah Rayner (Georgia Military College), Deandre Chatman (Tuskegee University), Zy’Marrion Starling (Shorter University)

Cairo - Justin Bryant (Warner University), Jalen Davis (Georgia Military College), Tyree Kelly (South Florida), A’marion Byrden (Gordon State College), Jacob Manluis (Gordon State College)

Crisp County - Ian Kleckley (Point University), David Mitchell (University of Louisiana Monroe)

Dougherty - Antonio Culbreth (Valdosta State University) Malik Dixon (Johnson C. Smith University), Octovius Griffin (Valdosta State University), Stantavious Smith University of South Florida), Ju Marcus king (Thomas University), Larry Lane (Georgia Military College)

Monroe - Andrico Jackson (Bethune Cookman), Johnny Cauley (Murray State), Christian Elder (Central Georgia Tech), Demontrial Price Jr. (Central Georgia Tech), Katarrion Harris (Central Georgia Tech)

Thomasville - Monleth Perkins Jr. (Greensboro College), Evan Wynn (Clark Atlanta), DJ Thurman (Gordon State)

Berrien -

Cook - Bryson Wilson (University West Georgia)

Fitzgerald -

Sumter County -

Worth County - Chip Cooper (Georgia Military College), Jaylen Fluellen (Georgia Military College)

Early County - Darreontae Jackson (Shorter University), Braylon Foster (Faulkner University),

Miller County -

Mitchell County -

Randolph Clay -

Seminole County -

Terrell County - Colby James (Albany State University)

Atkinson County -

Charlton County -

Clinch County -

Lanier County - Daniel Cruz (Arkansas Baptist University), Jamir Glenn (Point University)

Turner County -

Dooly County - John Brown (McPherson College)

Wilcox County - Abe Stowe (Georgia Military College)

Schley -

Brooks County - Jeremiah Henderson (Thomas University), Jaden Correa (Thomas University), Savion Cason Thomas University), Jamal Sanders (Fort Valley State), Kamari Blankunsee (Fort Valley State),

Irwin County - Cody Soliday (Mercer University) ***Baseball***

Pelham -

Brookwood - Destin Moore (Virginia Military Institute), Tyler Cleveland (University of Cumberlands)

Deerfield Windsor - Ethan Johnson (Mercer University)

