Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes.

The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers led the way for the Trojans with 27 points, but Soniyah Graham (17 points), Ciara Lunsford (20 points), and Aaliyah Robinson (27 points) carried the Golden Tornadoes to the 68-51 win.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.