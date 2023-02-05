Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City

Dougherty Trojans vs. Monroe Golden Tornadoes
Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes.

The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers led the way for the Trojans with 27 points, but Soniyah Graham (17 points), Ciara Lunsford (20 points), and Aaliyah Robinson (27 points) carried the Golden Tornadoes to the 68-51 win.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Police Department is searching for Peter Shlaan Richardson who was last seen on...
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
Chief of Police Giovannie Santos mourns the death of Officer Williams
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
The accident happened on Thursday.
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

Latest News

SUITS
From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit
FILE: Photo of former TCC and Berrien Rebels head coach Ed Pilcher.
5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
Clinch County guard Keegan Clayton finished with 22 points
Panthers & pantherettes remain undefeated after sweeping Irwin County
Adam Carter was named the new head football coach and director of football operations at...
New Lowndes High football coach named