Albany Valentine’s Day event rescheduled

Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
Ricky Smiley's Valentine's Day event has been rescheduled.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m. due to the recent passing of Smiley’s son.

All tickets purchased will be rescheduled to accommodate the event. There is also an opportunity for a full refund anytime before 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.

If the tickets were purchased at Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center, the purchaser will need to visit the box office before Feb. 17 to receive a full refund. The original form of payment and a State I.D. is required to receive a full refund.

Contact Ticketmaster if tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the rescheduled event start at $68. Purchase tickets here.

