VPD searching for missing Valdosta man

The Valdosta Police Department is searching for Peter Shlaan Richardson who was last seen on...
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man.

Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.

Richardson does not have any family in the Valdosta area.

Call 911 if you see Richardson or know his location.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

