Turning her dreams into reality: Tifton woman opens pet salon

Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses in Tifton are showing up around the community. One new business owner says she’s using her passion to turn her dream into a reality.

Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business. Owner Jessica Pitman started as a single mom that used her passion for animals to start her grooming service. She first started by taking clients inside her home.

“I just didn’t feel like it was conducive. The grooming was conducive with raising a child on my own, because it’s hit or miss because you get some good weeks, and some bad weeks and I needed something more stable.” Pitman said.

Challenges faced during the process did arise. Pitman told WALB she worked as a preschool teacher for four years. She says she was able to apply the patience she learned working with small children to her business.

“Because they can’t always communicate what they want or what they need so you have to focus on those non-verbal cues. And so I believe that has helped me focus on the non-verbal cues that dogs give me.” She added.

They offer grooming services for cats, dogs and rabbits.

To find out more information, you can call Pitman at (229) 733-9415.

