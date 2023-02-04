Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support...
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support repealing the state sales tax on menstrual products during next year’s legislative session.(Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune)
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all.

That’s because under Georgia law prescription medications are tax-exempt. State Senator Nabilah Islam argues that period products are also a medical necessity for women and girls.

“We should not make it more costly for women and girls to access a necessity because we have a menstrual cycle every month,” Islam said. “This is all about fairness.”

That’s why Islam authored Senate Bill 51, which would eliminate state sales tax on products like pads and tampons.

It’s a fight that’s been going on at the State House for years, and one that Claire Cox, chairwoman of Georgia Stop Taxing Our Menstrual Products (STOMP) is very familiar with. The state-wide coalition has been working to address menstrual equity and “period poverty” since 2017.

“We believe that it’s discriminatory based on the equal protection clause. These are medical devices that are necessary for good health used primarily by women and we shouldn’t be taxed on them,” Cox said.

STOMP has been advocating for similar bills over the last five years, but none of them were signed into law. Cox says if it’s a matter of money, exempting period products would be a drop in the bucket.

“The fiscal note on this would be $10 million a year. Which in relation to our state budget is less than .01% of our state budget. But that’s $10 million balanced on the backs of women every single year, and it’s time to eliminate it,” Cox said.

Islam says a hearing is scheduled for Monday at the Capitol with members of the finance committee to discuss SB-51.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
The accident happened on Thursday.
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
STILL TITLED: Gun violence surges across the US
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
Downtown Albany is in the early stages of its’ newest master plan, the last one was in 2016.
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?

Latest News

The public meeting will cover the 3rd Avenue and 8th Avenue Basins wastewater improvement...
City of Albany to host wastewater improvement project public hearing
The Valdosta Police Department is searching for Peter Shlaan Richardson who was last seen on...
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by...
Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower
Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower
New Businesses in Tifton are showing up and out around the community. One new business owner...
Turning her dreams into reality: Tifton woman opens pet salon