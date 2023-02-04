First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
Staying dry, but a warming trend starts fairly soon.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud cover will increase throughout the evening, but we stay dry for the night. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the 40s. Cloud cover should help keep things out of the 30s for most. This cloud cover will continue for the start of Sunday, but clouds will start to move out by the afternoon revealing some beautiful sunshine. Highs will warm up quickly if this happens into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clear skies return by the start of Monday and this will reveal a nice and sunny day in the 60s for all. We stay dry for most of the upcoming work week, but clouds will start building back in on Tuesday as moisture and warmer temperatures move in as well. Highs in the 70s through Thursday. A new cold front arrives starting on Thursday which leads to our next rainmaker for SWGA. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be here for Friday and last into the start of Saturday. No severe weather is expected at this time. This front will drop temperatures into the 50s with lows in the 30s again for the next weekend.

