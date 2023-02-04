Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day.

Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at the Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.

The event will be on Feb. 14 from 5-7 p.m.

The event was done in 2019 and 2020 and is back for a third time.

