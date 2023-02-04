Ask the Expert
Clouds return but weekend mostly dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a wet Friday morning, clearing quickly brought full sunshine by midday for an absolutely gorgeous afternoon. Colder air is slipping in with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Winter’s chill kicks off the weekend. Lows low-upper 30s and frosty Saturday morning. Another beautiful winter day is on tap with sunshine and seasonably cool low-mid 60s.

Increasing clouds into Sunday but still cold with lows mid-upper 30s. Clouds hold with a slight chance of rain mainly for our southern counties as highs top low-mid 60s.

Early week brings tons of sunshine and a warming trend. Not as cold lows rise from the low 40s to upper 50s while highs go from the upper 60s to upper 70s through Thursday. Scattered showers are back Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

