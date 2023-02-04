Ask the Expert
City of Albany to host wastewater improvement project public hearing

The public meeting will cover the 3rd Avenue and 8th Avenue Basins wastewater improvement project and the Draft Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Long-Term Control Plan.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany plans to hold a public meeting on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in the council meeting room on the first floor in room 100.

The public meeting will cover the 3rd Avenue and 8th Avenue Basins wastewater improvement project and the Draft Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Long-Term Control Plan.

The public meeting will inform the public of the need for improvements to the city’s wastewater system, complying with Georgia’s Water Quality Control Rules and encourage public involvement in the development of the plan to improve the wastewater system.

The 3rd Avenue and 8th Avenue Basins project involves separating the sanitary sewers from the existing combined sewer system and upgrading the sewers’ stormwater collection and conveyance systems to improve the level of service to handle a 10-year storm event, according to the city.

The anticipated total cost of the project is $15 million, which will be paid using money from the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Supplemental Funding of Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The project will improve water quality within the Flint River Watershed and prevent CSO from the 3rd Avenue and 8th Avenue basins.

