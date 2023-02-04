Bainbridge’s industrial park gets funding for $1.5 million water tower

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge will be getting a new water tower to fill the needs of the growing city.

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop announced the $1.5 million project Friday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of positive energy right now for Bainbridge at this time,” Bainbridge Mayor Edward Reynolds said.

Bainbridge is an ideal place for businesses to thrive. WALB recently reported on this last December. Reynolds says this recent project is an example of it.

Mayor Reynolds and city council members pose in front of the $1.5 million check. (WALB)

Right now, the project is in its infancy stages. Eventually, it will be a part of an expansion of the industrial park.

“We are putting an infrastructure. We’re putting in water, power, internet. Those types of things out to the project site,” Reynolds said.

Danimer Scientific is a Bainbridge-based startup. They are already still building at the expanded park site. The rest of the 100+ acre plot is either empty or is still forested.

Bishop has worked with Bainbridge throughout his 30 years in Congress. This is the 2nd phase of working with the city in expanding its water infrastructure.

“If we invest in this industrial area, they will come and they will thrive. We want to continue to bring more jobs and a stronger economy to Bainbridge and Decatur County,” Rep. Bishop said.

Their downtown is also growing in recent years. Reynolds says that’s from the tax credits they offer. With all of the success, Reynolds says there are growing pains.

“I call them high-quality problems. We’ve had a need for additional housing. So the community is growing in a housing way,” Reynolds said.

The city is taking care of buildings those homes, but they need gas, light and water to get there. Some of those new homes will be helped by the new water tower.

The city also has a new middle school going up. So the need for these projects doesn’t end here. There is no set date for completion just yet.

