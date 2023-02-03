Widespread rain ends as colder air returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light to moderate rain and mild 70s Thursday afternoon. Rain becomes widespread through the evening into Friday morning. Expect rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch and higher in isolated areas. For many it’ll be a wet morning commute followed by gradual clearing into early afternoon. We’ll end the day with plenty of sunshine, a northerly breeze and cooler with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Next push of arctic air modifies as it pushes south. However still cold across SGA! Saturday morning frosty with a light freeze and lows low-upper 30s otherwise sunny and cool highs mid-upper 50s on Saturday. Not as cold upper 30s around 40 as clouds quickly return with virtually little rain and seasonal highs mid 60s on Sunday.

Early week brings tons of sunshine and a warming trend. From seasonal to above average with lows low 40s to mid 50s while highs rise from the upper 60s to upper 70s. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

