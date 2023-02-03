‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard.

Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died.

People who knew CJ and worked with him said it was natural for him to put the community before himself. He would do things like mentor high school kids and even sit with people and talk to them to make them feel safe. It’s because of those actions and his positive attitude that people everywhere are doing things to remember the late officer.

CJ's patrol number on a decal will be put on Cairo Police Department patrol cars to remember him. (WALB)

“It’s a loss not only to those of us in blue but it’s also a loss to those at Cairo High School, in his community, in his neighborhood all over this county,” said Lt. Wayne Redden, CJ’s shift supervisor.

A decal with CJ’s number will be placed on patrol cars at the Cairo Police Department and his picture will forever hang on a wall in the agency with the words “Grady Strong” above it. Law enforcement is even remembering CJ through uniform with a black stripe put through their badges — doing anything to show how much CJ meant to them.

“It’s important to be a police officer but it’s also important to be a community servant and that’s basically what CJ was,” Redden said.

CJ’s story has traveled across Georgia to some parts like Gainesville where a 12-year-old boy ran a mile holding a flag for him.

Andrew, the young runner, said with CJ’s story hitting so close to home, he knew it was important to not only run for CJ but also mail the flag and a letter from him to Cairo Police Department and CJ’s family.

“Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes that risk their lives to save us? When I’m running I’m always thinking of him and doing it for him,” Andrew said.

Andrew ran in Gainsville on Thursday in the rain to honor CJ Williams. (Chad Cartledge)

CJ was the 1,440th first responder Running 4 Heroes, Inc. has honored. The organization based out of Winter Springs, Fla. was founded by a 10-year-old in 2019. CJ’s picture will be hung up on the organization’s memorial wall so that honoring him goes beyond the 1-mile run.

“The harsh reality is on average we lose over 200 first responders a year in the line of duty and these are family members that go in to work with the same intentions that we have to come home at the end of the day that don’t get to come back home to their families, " said Chad Cartledge, Running 4 Heroes, Inc. co-founder.

Williams was well-known in Cairo and served as a police officer for two years. (Lt. Wayne Redden)

While CJ may no longer be here sadly, his mark has already been left everywhere.

“It’s those little things that each person has in their heart and in their mind, in their soul and spirit that CJ did for them or with them when he was still here,” said Redden.

Reddin said Cairo Police Department is also planning more memorial efforts so CJ’s name is never forgotten. The funeral service for CJ is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Family Worship Center in Cairo.

