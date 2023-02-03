VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police they met with an unknown man to try and buy a Playstation 5 when he was robbed and his vehicle was taken.

The suspect, later identified as Deondre Hardy, was arrested after the stolen car was found abandoned and he was caught after a foot pursuit.

Hardy was charged with armed robbery, carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.