Several Southwest Ga. counties getting car seat grant

The money will be used to buy car seats and help reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children in Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are getting a mini car seat grant.

The grant is from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Over 100 Department of Public Health departments will be getting the grant.

Several southwest Georgia counties like Berrien, Colquitt, Lowndes, Lee, Irwin, Thomas, and many others got the grant.

The money will be used to buy car seats and help reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children in Georgia.

Department of Health officials said since 2007, the grant has helped save over 425 Georgia children in car crashes.

