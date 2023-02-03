Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
The suspect at the center of the standoff is in custody.
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
The accident happened on Thursday.
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
Photo of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

Latest News

Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Bodies found in hunt for missing rappers set for autopsies
U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies