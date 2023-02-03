Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man

Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakeland and is...
Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakeland and is wanted on other felony warrants.(Source: Homerville Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous.

Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants.

Police said during the robbery incident, the store clerks were hit with a handgun.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
The suspect at the center of the standoff is in custody.
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
The accident happened on Thursday.
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
Photo of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

Latest News

gavel generic
Georgia bills aim at prosecutors who refuse to charge crimes
STILL TITLED: Gun violence surges across the US
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
Atum Eady lost his first amateur match, but is 2-0 since.
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
Kids partaking in the camp.
Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids