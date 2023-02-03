Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous.

Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants.

Police said during the robbery incident, the store clerks were hit with a handgun.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306 or 911.

