Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt diapers from sales tax

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents of young children know this all too well.

Infants go through dozens of diapers a week, which can quickly add up.

In Georgia, an average monthly supply of diapers costs about $80, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

But relief could be on the way for parents.

A new bill would exempt diapers from sales tax in Georgia.

“Four percent may not seem like a lot, but for families particularly that are just trying to make ends meet, it’s a huge impact on their life,” said Helping Mamas CEO, Jamie Lackey.

Helping Mamas is a non-profit baby supply bank based in Norcross. The organization has been advocating for the diaper sales tax to be removed to help families they serve and families across the state.

“It’s money they can put elsewhere, it’s money they can put towards getting gas, money they can put towards a heating bill, a food bill, which is all rising quickly,” said Lackey.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three Georgia families struggle to provide clean diapers for their baby.

Parents and non-profits are hoping Georgia will eventually join the growing list of states removing the sales tax on diapers.

“I just think it’s a good thing if they can benefit families,” said Wallena Randall, who has several children, including a 7-month-old.

“Policy can actually change, and it if it doesn’t change this session then we have the hope that it will change next session,” said Lackey.

Georgia’s bill has just been introduced and still has a long way to go should it pass.

