Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to...
An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night near Colorado Springs, according to Fountain police.

Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the city of Fountain, said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at around 7:45 p.m. for someone who was suspected in multiple felony crimes.

When the pursuit ended near an area interstate, Schneider said the suspect got out of the vehicle.

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.

Schneider said the fall was about 30 feet.

The injured Fountain police officer was taken to the hospital by helicopter in “critical condition,” according to Schneider.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
The suspect at the center of the standoff is in custody.
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
The accident happened on Thursday.
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
Photo of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

Latest News

All three children were found in the basement “unconscious,” the district attorney says.
Woman accused of killing her children reportedly had postpartum depression
All three children were found in the basement “unconscious,” the district attorney says.
Woman accused of killing kids reportedly had postpartum depression
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon