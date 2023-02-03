Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in Goshen near Visalia, Calif., early morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Sheriff's officials say six people including a mother and her baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at the home in central California. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.

The suspects and members of the victims’ family have a long history of gang violence but the motive for the shooting “is not exactly clear,” Boudreaux said at a news conference at the sheriff’s headquarters in Visalia.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office charged both suspects with six counts of murder and other crimes.

The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.

The sheriff said the arrests stemmed from “Operation Nightmare” in which multiple search warrants were served and inmate cells associated with a prison gang were searched in multiple state prisons.

The victims were identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

The sheriff has said Alissa Parraz had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 — three days before they were killed.

The Goshen killings were part of a violent and deadly month in California.

On Jan. 21, a shooting at Monterey Park dance hall killed 11 and wounded nine. The gunman later killed himself. On Jan. 23, shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms killed seven and wounded one before the suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
The suspect at the center of the standoff is in custody.
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
The accident happened on Thursday.
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
Photo of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

Latest News

Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.
‘We are heartbroken’: Memphis Zoo announces death of giant panda Le Le
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies