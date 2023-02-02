Ask the Expert
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary

Friendly City Pharmacy's drive-thru is closed because of the incident.
Friendly City Pharmacy's drive-thru is closed because of the incident.(Source: Friendly City Pharmacy)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business.

Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident.

The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

