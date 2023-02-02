Tifton middle school students win across the board at the Future Business Leadership Conference

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton were in the winning business, while also learning more about business through the National Future Business Leaders of America Leadership (FBLA) Conference.

57 students from the school competed in 24 different events. Out of those students, there were twenty-two first-place finishes, fifteen second-place finishes, ten third-place finishes, five fourth-placed finishes, and six fifth-place finishes.

The students are under the leadership of their teacher, Ms. Laurell Mullen. She says the skills they learn will help them to become better employees, better students, better communicators and better members of teams. Students say their teacher, uses a hands-on approach and is always helpful during practice.

“Mullen, she’s always there for people and she’s like really kind and nice she also knows how to roll with it” students said.

FBLA brings business and education together to help students with leadership and career development. Students learn confidence building, public speaking, business marketing, and even some math skills. Those skills are then taken to compete against other students around Georgia.

Now students are moving on to prepare for the state competition in February.

Below, is the list of this year’s winners from Eighth Street Middle School. Congratulations from WALB!

First Place

Olivia Davis – Business Concepts

James Fresh and Reid Tubbs – Business Ethics

Allie Hyde – Business Etiquette

Max Nelson – Business Math

Allie Hyde – Career Exploration

Kaitlynn Fields and German Meza – Critical Thinking

Krish Patel – Digital Citizenship

Chloe Brown – Elevator Speech

Madison Schwartz – Exploring Economics

Max Nelson – Exploring Technology

Lillian Van Brackle – FBLA Concepts

Reid Tubbs – FBLA Mission and Pledge

Krish Patel – Financial Literacy

Mazie Werner– Interpersonal Communication

James Fresh – Introduction to Business Communication

Maliah Walton – Leadership

Hannah Fallin – Learning Strategies

Arabella Whittington – Marketing Concepts

Riya Naikare – Marketing Mix Challenge

Avery Weaver – Public Speaking

Jayda Harrell – Running an Effective Meeting

Kaitlyn Merrill – Social Media Concepts

Second Place

Taylor Donaldson – Business Concepts

Leah McMurphy – Business Etiquette

Christian White – Business Math

Christian Dennis – Career Exploration

Krithik Rajanikanth – Exploring Computer Science

Bo Bryant – Exploring Economics

Jordy Perez – Exploring Technology

Braylee Lamb – FBLA Concepts

Jordy Perez – Financial Literacy

Maliah Walton – Introduction to Business Communication

Breiley Kleine – Leadership

Josiah Johnson – Learning Strategies

Jaxon Tull – Marketing Concepts

Olivia Davis – Microsoft Office Concepts

Miyah Griffin – Social Media Concepts

Third Place

Aldyn Lightsey – Business Math

Breiley Kleine – Career Exploration

Bryce Rutland – Digital Citizenship

Leah McMurphy – Exploring Economics

Zeel Patel – Exploring Technology

Nairobi Graham – FBLA Concepts

Mya Alejo – Financial Literacy

Bailey Sexton – Leadership

Lyra Edwards – Microsoft Office Concepts

Hunter McCrary – Social Media Concepts

Fourth Place

Bryce Rutland – Business Etiquette

Kazmir Lester – Business Math

Mya Alejo – Exploring Technology

Dylan Moyer – FBLA Concepts

Braylee Lamb - Leadership

Fifth Place

Christian Dennis – Business Etiquette

Addison Baker – Business Math

Bailey Sexton – Career Exploration

Zeel Patel – Exploring Computer Science

Laney Braswell – FBLA Concepts

Miyah Griffin – Leadership

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.