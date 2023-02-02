Ask the Expert
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

The accident happened on Thursday.
The accident happened on Thursday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday.

One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi.

The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided at the intersection, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver of the first truck was taken to Archbold after being critically injured. The second driver was also injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

