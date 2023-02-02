Ask the Expert
Rain returns Thursday for an overnight stay

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unseasonably warm 70s low 80s and dry Thursday afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog and cool mid 50s. Tomorrow clouds thicken as the next round of rain arrives with potentially a few strong-severe storms late Thursday through Friday morning.

As the storm system tracks away, clearing, breezy and much colder conditions follow Friday afternoon. With a northwest wind, highs much cooler mid 50s. Saturday morning cold mid 30s and frosty, otherwise sunny with cool highs mid 50s.

Sunday off to a cold start lows upper 30s then seasonal highs mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances are slim although a stray shower or two is possible.

Mostly dry and warming early week with lows low 40s to mid 50s while highs rise from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Rain chances return Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

