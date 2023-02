WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - The Okefenokee Regional Education Service agencies will be hosting a teacher job fair.

The event is from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 11 in Waycross on North Augusta Avenue.

Schools are looking to hire several teachers in the school districts of Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee and other counties.

Organizers ask that you bring a copy of your resume.

