Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials.

The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody.

The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street.

The standoff stemmed from an arrest for probation violation and the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Officials said there was not a hostage situation.

Doerun Elementary School was on a soft lockdown because of the incident but it was lifted.

