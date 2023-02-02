Ask the Expert
Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy.

The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.

This move comes after other southwest Georgia cities, such as Tifton, have already hosted small movie production companies in the area.

Details on the policy are limited, but WALB is working to learn more.

Downtown Albany is in the early stages of its’ newest master plan, the last one was in 2016.
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
New luxury loft-style homes opens in Tifton
The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period and...
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs