Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy.

The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.

This move comes after other southwest Georgia cities, such as Tifton, have already hosted small movie production companies in the area.

Details on the policy are limited, but WALB is working to learn more.

