APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and pelvis.

A witness told APD that a man walked up to the victim and shot him multiple times before leaving the area in a black Mazda car.

After the victim was taken to a hospital, a worker confirmed to APD that the victim had been shot at least six times and was suffering from internal bleeding.

Officers said they found evidence of four Luger shell casings at the scene.

APD investigators are now looking into the case.

The condition of the suspect is currently unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

