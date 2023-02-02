Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line.

She then drove off the road onto the shoulder, flipped her vehicle multiple times and hit a ditch, GSP says. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.

GSP is still investigating.

