Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line.
She then drove off the road onto the shoulder, flipped her vehicle multiple times and hit a ditch, GSP says. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
State troopers say she did not have a seat belt on during the crash.
GSP is still investigating.
