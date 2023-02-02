Ask the Expert
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

Photo of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.
Photo of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents.

Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.

Hollomon is a suspect in the shootings on Jan. 18., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for questioning in connection to the Cherokee Street shooting.

The shootings happened on Cherokee Street and Green Street and left one victim with critical injuries and one person with minor injuries, Americus police confirmed.

At the scene of the Green Street shooting, GBI says they found Holloman injured by multiple gunshots, two AR-15 rifles and a handgun, along with other evidence.

Wanted poster of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.
Wanted poster of Corey Deriso, who is wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

This is still an active investigation.

If you have any information on the shootings, you are asked to call GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439, and the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

