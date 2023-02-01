Wiregrass Tech recipient of Community Transformation Grant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).

The college plans to use the money to offer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Make and Take Training for Early Childcare providers. The monthly training will be facilitated through the college’s Economic Development team for the next 18 months.

The trainings will be approved for state credit through the Georgia Professional Development System for Early Childhood Educators (GaPDS), allowing participants to earn professional development credits. Participants will work on STEM activities and receive kits with materials, children’s books and directions for doing activities with children at their own centers.

The second training is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 in Morris Hall’s Early Childhood lab.

Register for the trainings at www.GaPDS.decal.ga.gov. Call (229) 333-3018 or email alicia.meunier@wiregrass.edu to learn more about the trainings.

