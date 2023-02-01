Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for his receivers to get into position...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits for his receivers to get into position during pre-game warmups before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning.(Peter Joneleit | AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in...
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
Rebecca Gilliam (seen above) is the victim of the Albany house fire that took place on Sunday....
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
The former president refused to answer questions during his New York deposition.
During deposition, Trump pleaded the 5th more than 400 times
A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest