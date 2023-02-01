Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent.

Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses.

Ava Fletcher, a student at Scholars Academy, said she just wants to be heard.

“No superintendent or a school board member has asked how we feel or even that what want these changes,” she said.

She added that it’s not only those concerns that she fears will negatively impact future students but also the well-being of some of her teachers — teachers she claims aren’t getting enough support from the school board and superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr.

“I’ve seen the teachers are more stressed out over the past few years,” she said. “Happy teachers promote happy students and if the teachers aren’t happy with their jobs or their bosses who reign over them, I think that it’s not possible.”

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen reached out to Bryant but was told he doesn’t want to comment at this time. A meeting was also set up with school board members to discuss the concerns ahead of a special called board meeting Wednesday but it was canceled due to conflicting schedules.

The cutback on AP classes has not been voted on by the school board. However, April Fletcher, Ava’s mom, is still concerned. She claims school leaders haven’t communicated the future of the AP program. With an increased graduation rate of 74%, April said it won’t keep improving with the current controversy.

“If you take away all those AP classes, those kids are gonna go somewhere else. The graduation rate is going to be even lower,” she said.

She also said with the fate of the football team’s field house uncertain, the football program is in danger.

“To downsize that field house is really, honestly, a slap in the face to these boys that get out there and you know are knocking heads on Friday night for our entertainment. You know we’ve got to show the love,” she said.

Most of the concerns will be brought to a school board meeting that is happening at 6 p.m. at the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education.

This is a developing story and will be updated after Wednesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.