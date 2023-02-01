Ask the Expert
Sam Watson wins Georgia Senate District 11

Sam Watson.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Sam Watson has won the special election for Georgia’s Senate District 11.

The seat, which includes Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, and Thomas counties, became open after Republican Sen. Dean Burke stepped down to become a chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health.

For the latest election results: CLICK HERE.

