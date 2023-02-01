Sam Watson wins Georgia Senate District 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Sam Watson has won the special election for Georgia’s Senate District 11.

The seat, which includes Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, and Thomas counties, became open after Republican Sen. Dean Burke stepped down to become a chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health.

