Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Research shows that students suffered big pandemic setbacks

New research shows that students suffered significant setbacks in their learning progress during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When students turned to online learning, it had a significant impact, according to a new paper that analyzed data from 42 studies across 15 countries on learning progress during the pandemic.

”They, in fact, found that kids had about a 35% learning loss compared to a normal year,” Dr. Tara Narula at Lenox Hill Hospital said.

In the journal, “Nature Human Behavior,” researchers say students never fully recovered from that learning loss and that it still persists even today.

The paper finds remote schooling disproportionately affected those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In October, results from 2022 progress exams taken across the U.S. shows that 4th and 8th-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math in the U.S.

So, how do students catch up?

”Some of the researchers suggest after-school programs, summer programs, lengthening the school day, potentially online or learning apps as well,” Narula said.

One education expert says parents can help by encouraging their children to reconnect with teachers and classmates and by teaching them positive learning habits.

Many parents seem to agree that the pandemic caused learning problems.

Results from an October Pew Research Center survey show about 61% of K-12 parents say the first year of the pandemic had a negative effect on their children’s education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband
Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in...
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
Rebecca Gilliam (seen above) is the victim of the Albany house fire that took place on Sunday....
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released

Latest News

Teacher wows community with snow shark sculptures
Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and...
Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
Police officers escort Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court...
Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days