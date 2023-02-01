Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ossoff questions insurance companies on accessible breastfeeding options

Hundreds of mothers in Georgia face challenges when looking to breastfeed their children and...
Hundreds of mothers in Georgia face challenges when looking to breastfeed their children and keep their newborns healthy.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has launched an inquiry with several insurance companies to make it easier for mothers in Georgia and nationwide to access breastfeeding options, according to a release from his office.

“I’ve heard from moms in Georgia about the challenges they face trying to breastfeed their babies, especially after returning to work,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff sent letters to Aetna (CVS Health), Elevance Health, Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealth Group on the steps they are taking to provide coverage for breastfeeding equipment.

“The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover breastfeeding supplies and support services, yet for too many mothers, accessing the equipment they need to breastfeed is much harder and more expensive than it should be,” Ossoff said in the letters.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
Anthony Manriquez, 17, was wanted in an Albany fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting
Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in...
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

Latest News

Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and...
Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer STEM training to Early Childcare providers.
Wiregrass Tech recipient of Community Transformation Grant
13-year-old Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Jan. 29.
APD searching for missing boy
Gun theft
Items from police, others stolen in Wilcox County