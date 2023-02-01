Ask the Expert
Items from police, others stolen in Wilcox County

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - Items from, including from law enforcement, were stolen on Tuesday, according to the Rochelle Police Department (RPD).

Police say that out of 13 vehicles that were broken into:

  • 4 bags from police vehicles were stolen
  • 1 vehicle was stolen
  • 9 guns were stolen
  • Several purses and wallets were stolen

The photos below are of people thought to be involved in the break-ins and thefts.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from different counties are working with RPD to help in the investigation.

If you have any information on the possible suspects involved, you are asked to call the Rochelle Police Department at (229) 365-2246.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

