Items from police, others stolen in Wilcox County

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - Items from, including from law enforcement, were stolen on Tuesday, according to the Rochelle Police Department (RPD).

Police say that out of 13 vehicles that were broken into:

4 bags from police vehicles were stolen

1 vehicle was stolen

9 guns were stolen

Several purses and wallets were stolen

The photos below are of people thought to be involved in the break-ins and thefts.

Photos of possible suspects in car break-ins and thefts in Rochelle (Source: Rochelle Police Department)

Multiple law enforcement agencies from different counties are working with RPD to help in the investigation.

If you have any information on the possible suspects involved, you are asked to call the Rochelle Police Department at (229) 365-2246.

