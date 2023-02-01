First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of fog return to SWGA (Southwest Georgia) tonight with a new Dense Fog Advisory through 11 am Wednesday morning for a few areas. It is important to be cautious in this kind of weather during the morning. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. We cleared out the fog by late morning with clouds sticking around and highs in the 70s again in the afternoon. Showers cannot be ruled out. Lows into the night will be back into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday night into Thursday.

However, the best chance for rain arrives on Thursday evening into Friday, with a few strong to severe storms possible in our far southwestern communities. Currently, guidance has a Marginal Risk for everyone southwest of a line through Early County to Grady County. The primary threat looks to be damaging winds in this line of storms. We will keep you updated if the severe threat extends further eastward. Heavy rainfall and storms will come to an end by Friday afternoon, with a cool-down expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.

