Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia.
The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
If you have any information on the suspects you are asked to call the Gray Police Department at (478) 986-5554.
