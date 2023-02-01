Ask the Expert
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in...
The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia.

The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.

Photos of the Albany suspects and the vehicle of those wanted in car break-ins in Gray.
Photos of the Albany suspects and the vehicle of those wanted in car break-ins in Gray.(Source: Gray Police Department)
If you have any information on the suspects you are asked to call the Gray Police Department at (478) 986-5554.

