Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia.

The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.

Photos of the Albany suspects and the vehicle of those wanted in car break-ins in Gray. (Source: Gray Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspects you are asked to call the Gray Police Department at (478) 986-5554.

