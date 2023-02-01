Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

Raymond Brown arrested, appears before a judge in Tallahassee.
24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County...
24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning.

24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend.

According to Cairo Police, one of the officers chasing him, Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, suffered a medical emergency during the pursuit and died at the scene.

Court records show Brown is facing charges of cocaine possession and obstructing officers.

Brown signed a waiver of extradition in court Wednesday morning and told the judge he wanted to go back to Georgia.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brown in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Commander Marty West with the Marshals Fugitive Task Force says Brown was found at a friend’s apartment on South Adams Street around 3:30 p.m.  Tuesday.

Brown surrendered without incident after U.S. Marshals surrounded the apartment, West said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Photo of previously unidentified Florida woman Mary Anga Cowan.
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
Anthony Manriquez, 17, was wanted in an Albany fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting
Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in...
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

Latest News

Hundreds of mothers in Georgia face challenges when looking to breastfeed their children and...
Ossoff questions insurance companies on accessible breastfeeding options
Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and...
Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer STEM training to Early Childcare providers.
Wiregrass Tech recipient of Community Transformation Grant
13-year-old Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Jan. 29.
APD searching for missing boy